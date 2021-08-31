Innovatrics upgrades biometric onboarding demo app

Innovatrics digital onboarding demo app has been updated to enable face biometrics on user’s smartphones with ICAO-compliant photo IDs.

The update also gives the Innovatrics Digital Onboarding Toolkit (DOT) demo app a more intuitive user interface, as part of a full experience of two-step online biometric identity verification, the company says.

The app uses DOT image capturing and normalization, with optical character recognition (OCR) technology extracting data from images. The process can be completed, through template conversion and auto-captured selfie biometric matching, in less than a minute, Innovatrics says.

DOT has also passed a level 2 biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) assessment from iBeta.

Innovatrics says it provides a well-documented API to allow developers to select and combine DOT elements for integration into native iOS and Android mobile apps and web applications, even if they do not have experience with biometrics.

“Keeping the needs of our partners in mind, we have developed a new version of our digital onboarding demo app that allows them to observe how identity verification works in real-time and visualize how it can be integrated into their solutions,” states Innovatrics Head of Product Management Daniel Ferak in the company announcement. Furthermore, it’s now possible with Innovatrics DOT to individually demo and test each of its functionalities upon request that are designed to prevent fraud and create a trusted marketplace in the digital era.”

Innovatrics also recently added MRZ reading to DOT’s capabilities.

