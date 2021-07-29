Innovatrics adds offline MRZ-reading to biometric onboarding solution

Innovatrics has added offline parsing of ID documents’ machine-readable zones (MRZs) to its biometric Digital Onboarding Toolkit (DOT) mobile components for both iOS and Android, the company has announced.

The feature extracts all data from the MRZ field of any ICAO-compliant identity document in under 100 milliseconds, according to the announcement, and is expected to make border control procedures easier for customs and immigration officers to carry out in remote areas, with the identity of travelers confirmed with a comparison of their face biometrics against those included on their identity document.

The DOT mobile components can also read NFC chips embedded in identity documents without a connection to a server.

Innovatrics customers can also use DOT to add AI-based data capture to know your customer (KYC) checks, digital onboarding, and various other registration processes.

DOT was also upgraded with Chinese character-reading earlier this month.

Innovatrics also partnered with Crayonic on a biometric password manager this week.

