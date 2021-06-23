Innovatrics updates face biometrics and OCR tools to expand reach

SmartFace adds Linux and Nvidia support, DOT adds Chinese

It is an eventful week for Innovatrics, with the company expanding the compatibility of its SmartFace biometric solution to run on Linux and Nvidia Jetson devices.

Thanks to the new SmartFace integration, the tool can now be deployed on a larger scale, allowing biometrics from more cameras to be processed by fewer servers.

Its distributed design also enables full or partial on-premise processing with metadata central cloud processing. In addition, compatibility with the Nvidia Jetson platform means SmartFace can now run near the network edge, enabling partners to design distributed systems.

With the addition of Linux and Nvidia Jetson support, Innovatrics says SmartFace is now truly hardware and software agnostic.

Innovatrics’ face biometrics technology has been found highly precise by NIST and offers several features, including mask detection, pedestrian tracking, and passive liveness detection.

Innovatrics upgrades DOT

The firm has also recently upgraded its Digital Onboarding Toolkit (DOT) to enable the reading of Chinese characters on identity documents.

“Training our optical character recognition (OCR) algorithm to recognize traditional Chinese characters was particularly challenging, as there are over 50,000 characters,” reads a blog post on the company’s website.

Following the integration of the new feature, the first identity document supported by Innovatrics DOT is the Hong Kong national ID card.

Thanks to the rapid learning capabilities of the company’s neural network, Innovatrics said that support for additional documents in Chinese will soon follow.

DOT currently supports several character sets, including Latin, Cyrillic, Arabic, Bengali, leading the company to assert its belief that it can recognize and process any written language in the world with its computer vision algorithm.

Innovatrics has also recently partnered with Trustmatic to launch a new online biometric identity verification platform.

Article Topics

biometrics | biometrics at the edge | digital identity | document reader | facial recognition | Innovatrics | Nvidia | onboarding | research and development