RAIsonance biometric app makes coughing a tool for societal recovery

RAIsonance, a group of AI-focused companies working on health, wellness, safety and natural language processing have announced the release of a trio of biometric applications which learn the unique sounds of a forced cough.

Originally developed for educational and workplace recovery following the need for efficient virus transmission control measures, SoundPass will create a security bubble with a biometric perimeter around certain areas to support in-person safety in the coming autumn.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a multitude of voice-based biometric systems have proliferated, including ones designed to detect the virus.

The cough signature is stored as that user’s baseline for future comparison. If the signature is the same, the user gets an ‘authenticated’ message. Illness, however prevents the biometric authentication. SoundPass users can conduct a self-check at any time to identify possible changes.

“We see a significant opportunity going forward for many different players, some of which we’re actively working to partner with. For ourselves, given the approach we take to using AI/ML for security and health purposes, the opportunities are wide open,” said Kitty Kolding, CEO of RAIsonance.

The company recently joined Microsoft for Startups program, giving RAIsonance access to the tech giant’s technologies, as well as a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem.

“Now is the time to provide peace of mind about returning to in-person activities, and Microsoft is looking forward to working with RAIsonance to make that happen in a bigger way,” said Sally Frank, WW Lead, Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups.

Article Topics

AI | authentication | biometric data | biometrics | healthcare | Microsoft | mobile app | RAIsonance | research and development | startup | voice biometrics