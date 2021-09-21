Apple upgrades Face ID’s biometric presentation attack detection

Under-display Touch ID now expected in 2023

Stronger presentation attack detection for face biometrics has been unveiled by Apple, while the long-awaited launch of under-display Touch ID is still two years away, according to a pair of new reports.

Apple has improved the biometric spoof detection capabilities of its Face ID, iMore writes, citing an Apple Support document that explains a vulnerability in which “a 3D model constructed to look like the enrolled user may be able to authenticate via Face ID.”

The enhanced spoof detection is included in the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 security updates, and applies to all devices running Face ID.

iPhone gets under-display biometrics . . . eventually

With the iPhone 13 just days away from reaching store shelves, noted iEverything-watcher Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting under-display Touch ID fingerprint biometrics to be included in devices launched in 2023, according to AppleInsider.

The one-year delay, along with a longer expected wait for a folding iPhone, will negatively impact iPhone shipments in 2022 and 2023, Kuo says.

Kuo suggested in June that Touch ID would be implemented under the screen of the iPhone 14, though the company was granted a patent for a camera to collect data for Face ID or Touch ID biometrics in July. The analyst has also predicted that 2023 iPhones will include under-display Face ID.

Article Topics

Apple | biometrics | Face ID | facial recognition | fingerprint recognition | iPhone | presentation attack detection | smartphones | spoof detection | Touch ID