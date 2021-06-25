Analyst predicts under-display biometrics on cheaper iPhone 14

| Alessandro Mascellino
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics

iphone in use

The ‘iPhone 14’ lineup planned for release in 2022 could feature Apple’s own under-display fingerprint biometric technology, and cost consistently less than current iPhone devices.

The rumors come from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and were reported by 9to5mac.

According to Kuo, the ‘iPhone 14’ will leverage the potential for under-display fingerprint support using Apple’s own technology and may cost $900 for the Pro variant. For context, the current iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $1,099.

Kuo’s predictions about future Apple products have often proven accurate. The analyst has also recently teased eye-tracking and iris biometrics in Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset and under-display face biometrics on 2023 iPhones.

Google Authenticator for iOS introduces Face/Touch ID checks

The Google Authenticator app on iOS has been updated to introduce the possibility of requiring a Face or Touch ID biometric confirmation before showing two-factor authentication (2FA) codes.

Dubbed ‘Privacy Screen,’ the new feature was added in Version 3.2.0 of the app and can be set to require biometric authentication either immediately, or after a specific amount of time.

This introduces an additional level of security when logging in, designed to exploit the full potential of biometric authentication on iPhone devices.

Additional features added in the new Authenticator update include an expansion of the account transfer feature (now accepting more than ten accounts per QR-code generation,) a search bar, and more.

