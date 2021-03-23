Apple signals possible touchless palm biometrics and iris recognition coming soon

New technology likely to be implemented in next-generation Apple devices

New details are emerging about technologies envisioned for future Apple products. While a recent patent publication shows a proposed change in Apple’s biometric PalmID technology, a new prognosis by tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo details possible new eye-tracking and authentication features for Apple’s long-awaited VR/AR headset planned for 2022.

Patent filing describes contactless palm recognition for Apple Watch and other devices

According to a published continuation patent filing, Apple is considering tweaking the mechanical aspects of its proposed palm biometrics invention to include contactless sensors. The company received the original patent to its palm-based biometric authentication technology in 2019 and envisioned it for upcoming Apple Watches and other devices.

This latest change re-imagines Apple’s Palm ID as it utilizes sensors placed in the light-transmissive and non-transmissive portions of the display. The biometric sensors would detect light reflected from a user’s palm that is passing back through the light-transmissive display portion. In addition to this, the device might contain an image data capturing controller that together with the sensor detects the surface distortions of the user’s palm.

According to the recent patent filing, the biometric device mentioned above might be included in any of the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or Apple Watch devices that are planned for the future.

Apple mixed reality headset might include eye-tracking and iris biometrics

Tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting new details regarding Apple’s mixed reality headset rumored to be released in 2022, writes 9to5Mac. Kuo predicted that the headset will be competing with similar devices such as the HTC Vive Pro and Valve’s Index.

In addition to this, Apple’s new specifications signal that the device will feature eye-tracking technology capable of register looking direction and blinking. Kuo further speculates that the headset might come with iris biometrics that allows users to be instantly authenticated.

The capabilities would allow users to control their interactions through their eye movements. Additionally, the headset may be able to adjust and optimize viewing performance based on where the eyes are looking at any given moment. Kuo predicts the device to be priced at $1,000 and to go on sale in 2022.

These new details follow previous predictions by Kuo that laid out the headset’s weight, size, and performance.

Article Topics

Apple | biometrics | eye tracking | iris recognition | palm recognition | patents | research and development | wearables