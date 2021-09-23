Certify Health face biometrics integrated by Elo to improve patient management

Certify Health is combining its face biometric Software as a Service (SaaS) platform Certify Care with Elo’s self-service touchscreen hardware for healthcare organizations to facilitate patient check-ins and speed up other patient management processes.

According to a company announcement, Certify Health’s cloud-based interface, which has functionalities such as patient communication and onboarding, biometric authentication, digital forms, and appointment scheduling and management, will be integrated with Elo’s all-in-one touchscreen computers to ease patient check-ins and workflows.

With this solution, health organizations can automate patient intake workflows to replace traditional check-in procedures and improve patient experience, thereby helping to cut down on patient wait times, minimize manual work for staff, and enable paperless check-in.

The biometric solution also offers organizations the opportunity to customize both the SaaS and touchscreen interfaces to suit their particular use cases.

Elo’s touchscreen device comes with Elo Edge Connect accessories such as cameras and barcode scanners, as well as other hardware accessories and branding, and organizations can customize signage and software capabilities for their Certify Care offering, the partners say.

Both parties have restated their commitment to continue expanding their collaboration in the quest to enable health organizations offer satisfactory services for patients.

In June, Certify Health made available its face biometrics for identity verification to three of Geisinger’s clinics and a hospital in Pennsylvania, United States, to facilitate the patient journey, from check-ins all the way through administrative procedures.

Article Topics

biometrics | cloud services | digital identity | facial recognition | healthcare | onboarding | patient identification | SaaS | touchscreen