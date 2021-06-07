Certify Health biometrics to facilitate patient management at clinics, hospital

Three of Geisinger’s clinics and a hospital in Pennsylvania have now been equipped with a biometric positive patient identification (PPID) system to facilitate the patient journey, from check-ins all the way through administrative procedures.

This follows a deal with Certify Health to integrate its face biometric identity verification solution with Geisinger’s existing administrative health records and administrative system, according an announcement from Certify.

The clinics are in Clinton, Lycoming and Union counties and the hospital is Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital. Geisinger Lycoming, Geisinger Medical Clinic Lock Haven and Geisinger Women’s Health Lewisburg now use the Certify biometric patient ID system, per a separate release from Geisinger.

There are plans to expand the biometric technology to Geisinger’s entire healthcare system.

According to both statements, Geisinger has registered more than 4,000 individuals since the PPID tool was leveraged, with the number said to be increasing as the days go by.

The companies said the move, which will create a seamless experience for both patients and administrative staff, comes as problems such as patient misidentification and fraud are increasingly commonplace in healthcare administration.

With the system, patients’ facial scans will be taken once they enroll at the concerned Geisinger facilities. The photo will then be stored in the facility’s digital medical records system, which they can easily and securely use to identify themselves each time they show up for any services, the announcements explain.

“Checking in with biometrics is fast, secure and another way Geisinger is making healthcare easier. By streamlining the verification process, patients spend less time at the check-in counter for a better, more comfortable experience at their doctor’s office,” said Stephanie Keiser, nurse supervisor at Geisinger Lycoming.

Certify says its Care platform integrates with leading biometric technologies to authenticate patient identity through several modalities, including fingerprint, face, palm, and iris biometrics, and all of these options are supported by partner AuthX for a number of different use cases.

Article Topics

biometrics | Certify Health | facial recognition | healthcare | identity verification | patient identification