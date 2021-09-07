Costa Rica plans biometric passport launch by next year

The government of Costa Rica has announced that newly designed passports, which will integrate biometric technology, will go into effect in the first quarter of next year.

According to The Costa Rica News, the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners has said the new format of the document will have a chip containing the biometric data of the holder such as characteristics of their face, fingerprints as well as other personal information.

Director General of Migration Raquel Vargas said that the biometric passport has been designed with the latest security technology, as it is meant to defy any fraud attempts. It also meets requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The presentation of the travel document was done recently, Costa Rica News mentions, with Vargas saying the biometric technology will also be used for the issuance of travel documents of refugees and foreigners, exit and entry permits for carriers, and neighborhood permits for those who reside in border communities.

Developed by local firm Esencial Costa Rica, the passport graphic design contains certain visual features that represent the country’s diverse potential. This, the president of the country brand committee, Pedro Beirute Prada, said, includes highlights of its biodiversity, renewable energy prowess, education and peace, as well as its talent.

While it is not yet clear if there will be an increase in fees for the new biometric passport, authorities have stated that the current passports will continue to remain valid until their expiry.

Costa Rica originally announced plans to introduce biometric passports back in 2017.

