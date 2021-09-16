Deciphering and generating faces – EAB virtual lunch talk

Online

September 21, 2021 (12:30-13:30 CET)

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a virtual lunch talk about the topic of human facial analysis featuring Antitza Dantcheva, a research scientist with the STARS team of INRIA Sophia Antipolis, France.

Dantcheva will present recent works on face analysis, where the team has designed deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs) targeted to cross spectral face recognition, as well as analyze the complex state of apathy from face videos. She will also talk about recent designed generative models, which allow for realistic generation of face videos, and related deepfake detection.

Attendance is free but registration is required.

Article Topics

biometrics | biometrics research | deepfakes | EAB | European Association for Biometrics | facial analysis | facial recognition | webinar