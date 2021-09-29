Fingerprint Cards and Infineon move biometric authentication within cards’ secure element

Method could simplify, lower cost of biometric payment cards

Fingerprint Cards and Infineon have developed a method for carrying out biometric authentication entirely within the latter’s secure element, eliminating the need for a separate processor and making it easier and less costly to develop and roll out biometric payment cards.

The partners say processing within the Infineon secure element maintains biometric performance and increases security.

The new processing method is performed using Infineon’s SLC38 40nm security controller, Fingerprint Card’s T-Shape 2 sensor module, and its latest biometric payment software. FPC’s research and development team focused on reducing the requirements for memory, flash and RAM of its software for execution within the Infineon SE.

Nearly half of all payment cards with embedded chips worldwide includes an Infineon security controller, according to the announcement.

“We like a challenge and are always looking to optimize our technology. When we proposed this disruptive solution, and the industry said it could not be done, we got to work,” comments Fingerprint Cards SVP for Business Line Payments and Access Michel Roig. “After months of development and drawing on years of experience and collaboration with Infineon, we have achieved this world first. But this is what we do. Our technology started in smartphones, we refined it for payment cards and now we have taken a big step further. Overall, though, this brings more options to our card manufacturing partners. Each roll-out is different, so now they can choose what alternative to deploy to bring fast, frictionless and hygienic in-store payments to even more consumers.”

Biometric authentication within the Infineon SE is completed in around 250 milliseconds, with a false acceptance rate of 1 in 20,000, and a false rejection rate of below 3 percent, FPC says.

“Multi-interface security controller SLC38BML with best-in-class RF performance and computation power allows a full on card fingerprint authentication in combination with Fingerprints’ sensor without integration of an extra microcontroller. This substantially reduces system development and manufacturing complexity alongside lowering material costs for biometric smart cards,” adds Tolgahan Yildiz, VP and head of Product Line Payment and Ticketing Solutions at Infineon. “In collaboration with Fingerprints, we are working to enable high performance payment solutions with biometric smart cards that are easy to integrate and scalable.”

FPC’s recent progress on biometric payment cards also includes a deal with a manufacturer in India.

