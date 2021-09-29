Ping Identity to streamline enterprise digital ID with Singular Key acquisition

Replacing thousands of lines of code with handy APIs

Ping Identity has completed the acquisition of no-code digital identity and security orchestration firm Singular Key.

The move is aimed at streamlining the deployment of Ping Identity’ digital ID solutions via Singular Key’s method of creating workflows across multiple identity platforms and technologies.

“Identity security is often complicated by a tangled mess of poorly integrated cloud, legacy software, and API services,” explained Ping Identity Founder and CEO Andre Durand.

The enterprise IAM firm’s intelligent security layering approach eliminates complexity and speed deployment without the need for coding, thanks to more than 100 third-party integrations for identity, authentication, and fraud services.

“Singular Key’s no-code identity orchestration makes integrating identity and other enterprise apps simple, allowing customers to achieve better end user experiences in less time,” Durand added.

Singular Key’s technology translates therefore not only to improved deployment speeds and accelerated cloud migration, but also reduced cost, and lowered risks associated with vendor lock-in, according to the announcement. Identity orchestration also allows enterprises to build dynamic identity and access management into the entire digital identity lifecycle.

“Simplifying and integrating identity workflows to trust users’ identities and devices with confidence is a critical part of a good customer, employee, and partner experience,” commented Jatin Maniar, co-founder, and CEO of Singular Key.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Singular Key’s technology will be integrated within the PingOne Cloud Platform, which recently added behavioral biometrics through the acquisition of SecuredTouch.

“Joining forces with Ping Identity, a company that is the identity infrastructure backbone for the world’s largest global businesses is the perfect fit for our team, and allows us to better serve our customers and partners,” Maniar concluded.

September was an eventful month for Ping Identity. Even before the Singular Key acquisition, the digital ID company appointed Jason Kees as its new chief information security officer (CISO) and released a survey’s results highlighting recent findings revolving around passwordless authentication.

Article Topics

access management | acquisitions | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | enterprise | identity management | no-code | Ping Identity | Singular Key