Ping Identity adds behavioral biometrics and bot detection with SecuredTouch acquisition

Ping Identity has acquired SecuredTouch to add its behavioral biometrics and bot detection capabilities to provide more secure, seamless experiences for enterprise customers.

SecuredTouch will be integrated within the PingOne Cloud Platform, giving enterprises access to advanced signals, data and intelligence that can utilize behavioral biometrics to gain a better understanding of fraudster behavior, along with step-up authentication to stop malicious activity, according to the announcement.

SecuredTouch was founded in 2015, and has patented IP for continuous user authentication, as well as a presence in leading enterprise marketplaces from ForgeRock and Nice Actimize.

“Identity isn’t just about knowing who customers are, it’s about knowing when someone is pretending to be a customer. As companies undergo massive digital transformation initiatives, the need for seamless, frictionless, and secure identity solutions to confidently understand both those situations is imperative,” states Andre Durand, founder and CEO of Ping Identity. “The acquisition of SecuredTouch accelerates our vision for cloud delivered intelligent identity solutions that combat malicious behavior such as bots, emulators, and account takeover.”

“This is a defining moment for our industry as identity security and fraud come together,” comments Alasdair Rambaud, CEO of SecuredTouch. “Ping Identity’s enterprise proven and robust platform provides the perfect foundation for SecuredTouch’s advanced fraud detection capabilities.”

New solutions and capabilities

At its Identiverse 2021 event, Ping has also announced the launch of consumer reusable credential solution PingOne for Individuals, as well as enhancements for its dynamic authorization solution PingAuthorize and the PingOne Cloud Platform.

PingOne for Individuals is intended to allow businesses to provide their customers with full control over the secure storage and low-friction sharing of verified personal data. The verified data is stored in a digital wallet on the user’s mobile device, and can store employment history, transcripts, healthcare records, and other identity-related data. The data can be updated in real time, and shared through QR code-scanning.

Ping added digital wallet capabilities with the acquisition of decentralized, self-sovereign identity specialist Shocard, which uses mobile device biometrics for secure management of data-sharing, in late-2020.

The company suggests a broad range of uses for PingOne for Individuals, from completing loan applications to verifying the identity of a first date.

“The world is overdue for a simpler way for people to share verified information about themselves with businesses and other individuals,” says Durand. “PingOne for Individuals and the ShoCard wallet will ignite decentralized identity by allowing users to control their own data, alleviating businesses from ownership and ultimately delivering improved security and convenience on both ends.”

The PingOne Cloud Platform now provides unified management of all Ping Identity products and services, according to a separate announcement, including PingOne for Customers and PingOne for Workforce.

PingDataGovernance has been recast as PingAuthorize, based on the integration of Symphonic last November. The solution enables enterprises to centralize authorization for fraud mitigation, compliance with privacy regulations, and increased agility, the company says. Ping further says the move makes the PingOne Cloud Platform the first identity platform with a robust and dynamic authorization solution, based on understanding the context of transactions.

Silverfort partnership unveiled

Silverfort has integrated its platform with PingFederate to enable organizations to apply consistent risk-based monitoring and assessment of authentications in on-premise and cloud environments for proactive threat prevention.

The companies say the combined solution allows the extension of identity-based controls to previously unprotected on-premise resources, like servers, workstations, and homegrown legacy apps. Silverfort’s technology analyzes behavior to detect risk, and applies consistent policies across the customer’s entire environment.

“The Silverfort and Ping Identity integration enables customers to implement zero trust identity security while providing seamless authentication experiences for users,” says Loren Russon, VP of product management at Ping Identity. “Whether applications are in the cloud, on-premises, federated or hybrid, Ping Identity and Silverfort make it possible to see the true context of authentication with AI-based risk analysis and apply adaptive access policies that defend against identity related security threats.”

