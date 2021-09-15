High-level hires at AnyVision, Prove, Trulioo and Ping

A highly active and generally fast-growing digital identity sector is seeing a great deal of movement on multiple levels, including C-suites. In the last few days alone there have been announcements of new executive hires and appointments at AnyVision, Ping Identity, Trulioo, Prove, Simprints, and iComply.

AnyVision appoints new VPs, promotions, cost savings

Facial recognition and ‘visual intelligence’ specialist AnyVision has announced several senior changes. Adi Nativ has been appointed vice president of global business development and strategic partnerships. Nativ has more than 25 years’ experience in high tech, mostly at broadband wireless firm Radwin.

Paul Witt has been appointed general manager and vice president of Sales for the Americas. He brings over 26 years of experience, 20 of which are in cybersecurity, anti-fraud and biometrics. He moves from Idemia where he was North American general manager of the Enterprise Identity Business.

Meanwhile, AnyVision’s current vice president of business development and OEM, Ido Amidi has also been promoted to the role of vice president of product management. Amidi is now responsible for scaling the product team and managing the firm’s AI-based solutions for access control, video monitoring and analytics.

It is not clear whether the new hires or promotions will have more austere salaries and benefits following the LinkedIn post by CEO Avi Golan calling for a review of tech salaries in Israel.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Adi and Paul to AnyVision’s executive team to help harness the transformative power of AI, biometrics, and edge computing to redefine physical security and personal safety,” said Golan. “We have set aggressive targets to grow our channel partnerships and footprint in the U.S., while dramatically reducing the total cost of ownership with edge computing which moves more of the processing power and data storage closer to the cameras themselves.”

In July, the firm announced $235 million in a Series C funding round and plans led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 and Eldridge to fuel product innovation around edge computing and ‘Access Point AI.’

Ping Identity appoints Jason Kees as CISO

Ping Identity has appointed Jason Kees to be the new chief information security officer (CISO). In the role he will lead enterprise identity security initiatives plus the firm’s own overall security.

Kees has more than 20 years’ experience in security, most recently serving as VP and CISO at Groupon and has previously been the director of security at CBS Interactive.

“Jason brings an enormous talent and skill set for managing all of Ping Identity’s security operations, compliance and product security functions,” said Andre Durand, founder and CEO, Ping Identity. “His leadership comes at a pivotal time in the security industry as it transitions to a new paradigm towards identity-centric network security strategies.”

The firm reported an “active” Q2 2021 with revenue growth of 34 percent year-on-year plus the completion of the acquisition of SecuredTouch.

Trulioo appoints its first general counsel

Trulioo has appointed Caitlin Woodward as General Counsel. Woodward brings more than 15 years of experience in overseeing strategic acquisitions and cross-border transactions.

“I’m excited to join Trulioo in a period of hypergrowth and I look forward to contributing to Trulioo’s mission of advancing financial inclusion globally,” said Caitlin Woodward.

The new general counsel was previously associate general counsel with Telus Corporation where she led internal M&A teams and advised on strategic acquisitions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Caitlin to Trulioo and look forward to her knowledge and legal expertise surrounding technology, complex financial transactions and regulatory compliance. She will be instrumental in supporting strategic opportunities that will enable us to expand and continue our growth trajectory,” said Steve Munford, Trulioo CEO.

Trulioo was recently chosen by neobank Zolve to provide real-time biometric identity checks.

Timothy Brown leaves Idemia, FIDO to Prove himself

Phone-based identity verification specialist Prove has appointed Timothy Brown as vice president of product, according to Brown’s LinkedIn announcement.

Brown spent the last 18 years at Idemia where his final role was senior director of technology and chief technologist for digital identity. Brown was also vice-chair of the Identity Verification Working Group at the FIDO Alliance for over a year before moving to Prove.

Prove recently hired fraud expert Mary Ann Miller as VP for client experience.

Simprints appoints new partnerships manager

Simprints has appointed Paul Phillips as partnership manager. He will work on strategic digital identity partnerships with sector leaders.

Phillips’ experience in business development comes from working for Plan International, Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) and the British Council.

He joins Sarah Cottee who was also hired as a partnerships manager less than a month ago at the fast-growing Cambridge University spin off.

iComply appoints advisory board member

Canadian RegTech industry veteran Paul Childerhose has been appointed to the advisory board of iComply, where he will contribute expertise built up over 20 years of experience in the country’s financial services sector.

“The iComplyKYC solution is far superior to what I have observed in the current enterprise-wide anti-money laundering programs of large global banks,” states Childerhose. “The core features and controls that have been incorporated into the platform can enhance the current client onboarding and KYC experiences for many institutions.”

Childerhose serves on the board of the Canadian Regulatory Technology Association (CRTA), and brings expertise in back-office operations, new product development, client and account management, and compliance to iComply, according to the announcement.

iComply provides biometric identity verification at the edge, on the user’s device.

iComply CEO Matthew Unger emphasized the benefit of the company’s edge computing approach to data privacy, and building privacy and consent into client onboarding.

