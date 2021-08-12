Q5id, Touchless Biometric Systems, ForgeRock, Prove strengthen teams

ITL Group Managing Director celebrates milestone

Biometrics and digital identity solution providers Q5id, Touchless Biometric Systems, ForgeRock and Prove have all added new people to their executive ranks or Boards as they seek to attain their growth objectives. ITL has recognized the contributions of a key veteran reaching a milestone as the company shifts towards biometrics, meanwhile.

New Chief Operating Officer at Q5id

Peter Lymm, a seasoned executive who has had experience in companies and organizations including Samsung, Aetna and Community Health Network, has been hired as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Q5id, reveals a company announcement.

Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Steve Larson, Lymm is expected to help the company advance from an early-stage biometrics start-up to the growth stage and beyond.

The new COO comes with over 30 years of experience in IT and operations, having held CIO and COO roles in the past. His latest stint as COO was with the Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island.

“With our latest round of funding, our company is in a hyper-growth mode,” Larson says. “Peter’s vast IT, operations and compliance experience will help us scale from early-stage start-up to growth company and beyond. In addition, Peter’s experience in our key verticals like healthcare will help us develop solutions tailored to the vertical market needs.”

Touchless Biometric hires software dev expert

Touchless Biometric Systems (TBS) hopes to “achieve many more new milestones” with the appointment of a software development wizard as its deputy Chief Technology Officer.

In a LinkedIn post, the company said Thomas Oskam will work alongside Chief Technology Officer Torsten Meister to boost the Research and Development team and ensure the desired development and production qualities in its non-contact face, iris and fingerprint biometrics.

Oskam holds a PhD in Computer Science from ETH Zürich and, in addition to his software development knowledge, boasts experience in other related areas such as 3D visualization and image processing.

ForgeRock adds two women to Board

ForgeRock has added Rinki Sethi, chief information security officer of Twitter, and Johanna Flower, former CrowdStrike chief marketing officer, as new members of its Board of Directors, states a company press release.

The two women have substantial experience. Sethni has over 20 years of experience leading strategic security projects. She has worked developing innovative online security infrastructure for Fortune 500 companies such as IBM, PG&E, Walmart.com, and eBay, as well as other large companies like Intuit and Palo Alto Network. She also helped build security strategies for over 30 of eBay’s businesses in China, India, Australia, Korea, Germany, England and elsewhere.

Flower also boasts over 20 years of experience working in different roles for companies such as CrowdStrike and Websense. As pioneer chief marketing officer at CrowdStrike, she led global marketing to support aggressive growth, and also played a great role in helping the company grow from $12 million to nearly $800 million in ARR, the release notes. She currently serves on the Board of Freshworks, Theta Late, and Expel.

ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch welcomed them and said their wealth of experience will be invaluable for the company.

“We’re fortunate to be able to leverage both Rinki’s expertise in online security and Johanna’s track record as a brand builder and go-to-market guru as we continue to work with the world’s most respected brands to help keep workforces and consumers protected from online threats,” said Rosch.

Prove hires fraud expert to better customer experience

Prove has hired fraud expert Mary Ann Miller as the company’s new vice president in charge of Client Experience to help give its customers personalized and consultative fraud and identity management services.

According to a press release, Miller has experience leading fraud strategies for companies such as Varo Bank, USAA, PayPal, and Lloyd’s. Prove says she will leverage her knowledge as an identity technology buyer to elevate the company’s client experience.

“I cannot think of a better focus at this point in my career than to join a company like Prove, that is continuously innovating when it comes to identity authentication and verification technology and the role it plays in not only mitigating fraud but also enhancing customer experience and enabling commerce,” said Miller.

She added: “Having seen what Prove’s technology is capable of firsthand, I am so excited about the impact we are making in both the public and private sectors, and about how I can elevate the experience of our clients in this new role.”

ITL honors Group Managing Director’s quarter-century milestone

Innovative Technology (ITL) has recognized the 25-year tenure of Group Managing Director Peter Dunlop and his role in establishing the company as a leading provider of cash handling and validation services.

Dunlop joined the company in 1995 for a university placement year, and worked on the development of an electronic chip used in banknote validators. He now oversees the company’s strategic direction and is credited by ITL as a key to its success and growth.

“I feel honoured to head-up ITL and see how the company has progressed over the past 25 years,” comments Dunlop. “Our ethos is technology-driven, and we proudly offer our customers the most advanced cash validation, recycling and more recently, biometrics solutions in the industry. The industry is constantly changing and adapting to customers’ needs and expectations and I look forward to continuing my role and being part of its exciting future.”

