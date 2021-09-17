RealNetworks extends mask detection to plug-and-play kiosk

RealNetworks has recently introduced a new biometric solution featuring mask detection capabilities. MaskCheck Kiosk is designed to automatically monitor and encourage mask usage as companies slowly transition back to office-based work.

MaskCheck Kiosks can reportedly be installed in five minutes. Its hardware includes a pre-configured iPad 8, an external battery with a power display and a stand.

The software behind the new solution is essentially the RealNetworks MaskCheck app, which the company released last December .

“After launching our free MaskCheck app […] we had many requests for a strong, reliable, and durable integrated MaskCheck solution. MaskCheck Kiosk is that solution,” explained RealNetworks CEO Rob Glaser.

The biometric MaskCheck app can run on both Android and iOS devices (though the new kiosks are only supporting iPads at the moment) and offers a series of features.

Beyond the mask compliance capabilities, MaskCheck is also a service and data platform designed to help communities and businesses operate more safely.

Integrating its capabilities within the new biometric kiosks will now provide companies with a single solution to monitor and encourage mask usage.

“[MaskCheck Kiosk] is rugged and durable, battery-powered so it can be used in any location a customer wants for a full day, and pre-configured with our easy-to-use MaskCheck app so that it’s truly plug and play,” said Glaser.

“And with the rise of the Delta Variant, mask usage, especially in public indoor spaces, is extremely important and will likely continue to be for months to come.”

The MaskCheck Kiosk is already available for purchase on RealNetworks’ website for $995.

