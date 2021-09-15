Zwipe partners for faster biometric payment card deployment in Middle East, Africa

Zwipe has partnered with Abu Dhabi-based NymCard to launch biometric payment cards in the Middle East and Africa.

The collaboration will speed up the deployment of biometric payment cards in the region, according to the announcement.

NymCard is focused on frictionless, transparent and agile card issuance and payments processing services, through a Banking-as-a-Service model. The company uses APIs and modern technologies to carry out notably fast implementations, Zwipe says. NymCard customers include gig economy, buy now pay later, youth banking, and corporate expense card providers across the MEA region, and the company is expanding into Asia and Europe.

“In our region, consumers, fintechs, and payment providers always seek more secure and user-friendly financial services,” comments NymCard CEO and Founder Omar Onsi. “We are now seeing increasing interest in biometric payment cards as they combine world-class security with world-class convenience. Zwipe is a highly respected fintech in the biometric payments marketplace and Zwipe Pay ONE based cards will add considerable value for our customers in MEA.”

Under the agreement, Zwipe will provide commercialization support, expertise and technical guidance for NymCard’s integration of Zwipe Pay ONE biometric technology in cards which will be manufactured by Zwipe-certified partners in the region. The new partners will begin working towards joint issuer deals this month.

“The interest in adopting biometric payment cards is phenomenal in the Middle East and Africa,” Zwipe GM for EMEA Ramzi Saboury. “We are happy to partner with NymCard, a well-recognized Banking-as-a-Service provider for payment innovators and fintechs. Zwipe’s biometric payment platform supports contactless payments ensuring 100 percent touch-free and PIN-free transactions. We are confident that this alliance will further accelerate the deployment of biometric payment cards.”

Another Zwipe Middle East partner, Inkript, recently placed a commercial order for Zwipe Pay ONE, which was also selected by an unknown ‘Global Tier-1’ bank to run a biometric payment card pilot in Europe.

