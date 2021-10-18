Augentic selects Advisory Board Members, 2 of 3 with Veridos roots

Augentic GmbH has completed appointments to its Advisory Board with the addition of three new members.

According to a company announcement, the appointees are joining Augentic to advise on a range of technical and management topics as the company pursues growth in government digital identity, Central Bank Digital Currency and biometric solutions.

The trio appointed include Augentic Co-founder Dr. Hermann Sterzinger, who remains as Chairman of the Advisory Board, management veteran Hans-Wolfgang Kunz as Deputy Chairman of the Board, and Chartered Accountant Peter Schmid as Board member.

Per the announcement, the continuing Advisory Board Chair is a lecturer of Informatics in the Technical University of Munich and once held the role of Chief Operating Officer at Veridos. A PhD-holder in Competition and Intellectual Property Law, Sterzinger also worked for G+D and played a leading role in the areas of government solutions, new business development, and cashpoint solutions, states Augentic.

Kunz boasts 30 years of management experience. He served on the board of Veridos and was CEO of the company where he made major contributions to the development of its integrated digital identity solutions, according to the announcement.

Schmid has worked with assets management company Ninety One and with Actis PE. With a degree from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa, he is also the former managing partner of Ethos Private Equity, a director on the Barloworld board, and has raised eight PE funds.

Commenting after the Advisory Board appointments, Augentic CEO Labinot Carreti, said: “I am proud that Augentic´s vision convinced these three well known industry heavy weights to join our journey. To benefit from such an experience is not only an amazing thing for us but also for our customers. For me personally it was a perfect fit and I look forward to shaping the future of Augentic together.”

Carreti himself served as Veridos’ VP of Global Sales prior to taking the helm at Augentic.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer Christian Klenner added: “Through digitalization processes around the globe we are experiencing an increase of complexity in our projects both technically and commercially. I am very much looking forward to collaborating with our Advisory Board and I am convinced that with their vast complementary professional experience the colleagues will support us in offering tailor-made business models for our customers.”

One of Augentic’s recent major project deliveries is the Cameroon biometric passport project which it put in place in less than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Augentic also recently announced a partnership with Orell Füssli Ltd. Security Printing to provide central bank and governments with next generation digital currency solutions.

Article Topics

Augentic | biometrics | Board of Directors | digital identity