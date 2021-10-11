FB pixel

Biometrics, Facial Recognition and the Fundamental Rights of Migrants – EAB virtual lunch talk

Online
October 19, 2021 (12:30 CEST)

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a virtual lunch talk about the use of biometric data particularly in the migration management context featuring Bianca-Ioana Marcu with Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB).

The presentation will focus slightly less on the technical side of biometrics and will cover some of the potential impacts of this use on the fundamental rights of migrants, particularly the impacts on migrant children.

Attendance is free but registration is required.

