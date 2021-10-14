EEMA builds digital identity curriculum for public and private policymakers

Help is on the way for organizations needing a better foundation when it comes to digital identity-related trends.

An independent think tank in Europe has launched training modules for eIDAS regulation, decentralized/self-sovereign ID, national ID programs, blockchain, related European Union legal frameworks, trust services and cybersecurity.

EEMA is scheduling custom one-day online courses addressing the specific needs an organization might have. Certificates will be issued.

Identity author Kaliya Young will lead decentralized/self-sovereignty ID, breaking down the concept to more concrete and relatable examples. Decentralized IDs, she has said, already exist in the form of paper documents. New breakthroughs, explanations and opportunities are expected to be discussed.

Jon Shamah, chairman of EEMA, is expected to lead more conceptual discussions about national ID programs. His intended audience will be government policymakers and business leaders.

Timelex attorney Hans Graux is scheduled to focus on EU legal frameworks for eID and trust service providers. The goal is to help attendees understand how government digital ID policy affects them.

EEMA’s security consultant Steve Kemsley is expected to offer insights into successfully managing a cyberattack crisis, and previewing methodologies and strategies to lessen the risk of attacks.

Marc Sel, founder of Trust Warp and a former PwC director, will tackle the eIDAS and blockchain course. The goal will be to increase attendees’ sophistication in the esoteric topics.

