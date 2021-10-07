Firefox Focus adds biometric account security, privacy options

Mozilla has updated its Firefox Focus mobile browser with new biometric privacy features and visual effects.

The new version of the app was spotted by Engadget and introduces easier password creation for apps, with finger and face biometrics unlocking the authentication data.

“Now only you can safely open your accounts when you use your operating system’s biometric security, such as your face or your fingerprint touch to unlock the access page to your logins and passwords,” Mozilla explained in a blog post.

The features are available now for Android, with the iOS update expected later this year.

Mozilla added a shield icon to allow users to turn trackers on or off more intuitively, a counter for previously blocked trackers, and a shortcut feature to make users’ favorite sites easier to access.

Firefox Focus’ latest update is a testament to the company’s efforts on the privacy front. The non-profit organization has in the past few years also worked (slowly but) steadily towards the adoption of passwordless authentication solutions.

Back in 2018, Mozilla announced it had completed its implementation of the WebAuthn standard, and one year later updated its browser to support FIDO2 passwordless biometric authentication with Windows Hello.

More recently, the company published a new paper with recommendations for national biometric ID projects.

