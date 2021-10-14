FB pixel

Future Identity Festival

Future Identity Festival
November 15 – 16, 2021
London

On 15th & 16th November 2021, 2000+ festival goers will come together for the Future Identity Festival at the Brewery in London. Co-located with the Fintech Talents Festival, it unites leading players from across the identity ecosystem, from financial institutions to healthcare providers, global government, e-commerce retailers, innovative start-ups and leading technology providers.

Unique content sessions will dive into how businesses are approaching their identity challenges, while exploring the cross-sector collaborations building tomorrow’s digital ecosystem.

Please get in touch to find out about the complimentary delegate passes available for qualifying retailers.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics