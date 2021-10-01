Innovatrics launches biometrics enrolment app and rapid remote passport reader

Innovatrics has added a rapid Universal Passport Reader to its onboarding suite for easy smartphone-based digital visa applications and a biometric enrolment app for Windows and Android portable devices to accelerate registration for its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

The new ABIS app will first be deployed on Coppernic’s ID Platform FAP50 device for Innovatrics’ voter registration and police field operations. The device and app can be used by an agent to enroll the subject’s face, fingerprint and iris biometrics, or directly by the registrant and offers smart guidance for the best results. Collection fields are customizable and the company says the system avoids vendor lock-in.

The interface collects biometric data from a single device rather than three peripheral scanners, sent via the REST API to Innovatrics ABIS, where it is instantly available for review and deduplication.

The firm’s new Universal Passport Reader can remotely read any ICAO 9303-compliant biometric passport in half a second and is part of the Innovatrics Digital Onboarding Toolkit (DOT).

The user uploads a photo of their passport then the system’s algorithm recognizes the image, detects whether it is a passport and locates the machine-readable zones (MRZ) and gives a response from the server with the parse MRZ. It also allows a smartphone to read a passport’s RFID chip via NFC.

Innovatrics believes the new reader to be particularly useful for the e-visa issuance, allowing applicants to register remotely via their smartphones. It is available for iOS, Android and standard web interfaces.

The firm recently added offline MRZ capabilities to DOT, and upgraded its demo app to make the experience easier for users.

ABIS | biometric enrollment | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | document reader | Innovatrics | mobile app | NFC | onboarding