Phonexia showcases upgrades to voice biometrics, speech recognition

Phonexia’s R&D teams have unveiled the company’s efforts in the field of voice biometrics and speech analysis over the last six months. The Fall 2021 Product Release update brings a number of new features, including the addition of Vietnamese for speech transcription technology, which the company claims already features word accuracy of up to 92 percent (based on internal data sets testing).

Phonexia Voice Verify now supports sophisticated horizontal scaling and can provide additional verification details, including information about the amount of net speech, biometric verification confidence score, and audio quality estimation.

The voice biometric tool also now natively supports the WebSocket protocol and Webhooks functionality to allow for easier communication with other parts of a customer’s ecosystem.

Phonexia updated its American English speech transcription algorithms from the fifth generation to the sixth generation, with a reported three percent increase in word accuracy.

The latest upgrades also reportedly improved Czech speech transcription accuracy by 2.7 percent, as well as introducing a feature enabling developers to specify a set of preferred words or phrases that are expected to appear in the speech that is being transcribed.

Beyond ‘Preferred Phrases,’ Phonexia has now simplified the Language Model Customization (LMC) feature and made it directly accessible in the Phonexia Speech Engine via the RESTful API. This means the software now supports the permanent addition of custom words to a speech transcription dictionary.

Finally, the testing capabilities of the Phonexia platform have been improved, with the company now offering a native GUI component called Phonexia Browser designed for easy evaluation and testing of Phonexia speech and voice biometrics technologies.

Together with the new updates, Phonexia has also launched a new support ticketing system to improve partners’ and customers’ technical support. The news comes months after Phonexia hired Tomáš Kučera as head of the company’s Government Business Unit.

Article Topics

accuracy | biometrics | identity verification | Phonexia | research and development | speech recognition | voice biometrics | voice recognition