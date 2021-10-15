Shufti Pro biometric KYC checks now available for NetLync, Sopra Banking customers

eSIM technology provider NetLync has selected Shufti Pro to provide biometric identity verification for digital know your customer (KYC) checks as part of its seamless customer onboarding solution for mobile network operators.

The KYC capability will be integrated into NetLync’s UNITE Platform, which MNOs can deploy in their mobile app, online shop, in-store kiosks or automated vending machines to sell eSIMs.

​​“KYC and identity verification are critical for a seamless digital customer experience,” comments NetLync CEO Emir Aboulhosn. “Our partnership with Shufti Pro adds a secure, accurate, and reliable KYC option to our e-SIM onboarding solution for mobile operators.”

“We pride ourselves on making global businesses more secure by delivering cost-effective and highly accurate ID verification services,” states Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro. “Our AI-based KYC solution will enable NetLync to onboard customers within seconds, while enabling them to scale and meet regulatory requirements.”

Shufti Pro is also sponsoring the Sopra Banking Summit 2021, which will be held online from October 18 to 22.

Some 1,500 financial institutions and over 100 fintech companies from 80 countries will attend 45 virtual sessions in five streams.

“We’re excited to become the sponsors of the first Sopra Banking Summit, where key fintech, trading and finance players will be talking about the future of finance and banking,” Fredung says.

Sopra Banking, the software subsidiary of Sopra Steria Group partnered with Shufti Pro in July to provide KYC checks for financial institutions using the former’s platform.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | financial services | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | Shufti Pro | telecom