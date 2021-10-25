What does the EU AI regulation mean for the biometrics community? – EAB virtual lunch talk

Online

November 2, 2021 (12:30 CEST)

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a virtual lunch talk about EU AI regulation and what it means for the biometrics community.

The regulation will prohibit certain use cases of AI-/ML-based biometric identification system, and classify others as high-risk.

Prof. Dr. Oliver Haase of Validate ML GmbH will give an overview of the regulation’s classification rules, the requirements on high-risks systems, and the procedure for conformity assessment.

Attendance is free but registration is required.

