FB pixel

What does the EU AI regulation mean for the biometrics community? – EAB virtual lunch talk

european-association-for-biometrics

What does the EU AI regulation mean for the biometrics community? – EAB virtual lunch talk
Online
November 2, 2021 (12:30 CEST)

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a virtual lunch talk about EU AI regulation and what it means for the biometrics community.

The regulation will prohibit certain use cases of AI-/ML-based biometric identification system, and classify others as high-risk.

Prof. Dr. Oliver Haase of Validate ML GmbH will give an overview of the regulation’s classification rules, the requirements on high-risks systems, and the procedure for conformity assessment.

Attendance is free but registration is required.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics