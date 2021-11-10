Cardlab, swIDch receive public sector support for biometric cards

Cardlab has been selected amongst the 20 companies for the EU Pavilion at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 by the European Innovation Council (EIC). The company says in a LinkedIn post that it will demonstrate its biometric cards and other solutions at the event.

The EIC Overseas Trade Fairs (OTF) Programme 2.0 is intended to promote innovative European small and medium-sized enterprises, startups and scale-ups to international audiences.

Under the program, Cardlab and other participants will be part of a one-day online preparatory workshop prior to CES 2022. The briefing includes insights into the market situation and potential and business culture in the third country, in this case the U.S.

Cardlab launched a $10 million equity offering earlier this year to support the commercialization of its biometric smart cards.

swIDch receives grant for biometric payment card

Cybersecurity startup swIDch will receive a Smart Grant from the UK government to develop its biometric “swIDch SmartCard,” according to a company announcement

SwIDch says its payment card includes an integrated nano-optoelectrical fingerprint sensor, and uses ‘One-Time Authentication Code (OTAC)’ technology to identify and authenticate users without two-way connectivity or new infrastructure.

The dynamic authentication code-generation feature is intended to secure online and offline transactions, the company says. The fingerprint biometric authorizes the generation of the new set of credentials by the OTAC algorithm with each use.

“At swIDch, we continue to be at the forefront of innovating and evolving technology to build safer, stronger and easy to deploy authentication infrastructures across a variety of industry sectors,” states Chang-Hun Yoo, founder and CEO of swIDch.

SwIDch recently launched an SDK.

