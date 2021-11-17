D4t4, BioCatch update behavioral biometric platforms with new anti-fraud capabilities

D4t4 Solutions has unveiled a new version of its behavioral biometrics Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP) on occasion of Fraud Awareness Week, observed globally November 14 to 20.

The update is reportedly designed to improve user experience, as well as increasing the security capabilities of Celebrus FDP, which was launched earlier this year.

The first of new features is Sense and Trace, which enables granular capture of data and profile digital activity in real-time to discover compromised identities.

Celebrus FDP now also offers tamper-proof geolocation capabilities, as well as a feature called Time Series Anomaly Detection.

The latter uses machine learning and data orchestration to better identify issues across digital channels, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, vulnerabilities and faults.

The platform’s behavioral biometrics are based on the user’s interaction with their mobile device, and D4t4 integrates technology from several partners in the platform, including GBG.

“In honor of National Fraud Awareness Week, we thought it was important to notify the market about key updates to Celebrus FDP that build upon our mission to catch the fraudster before the fraud,” explains D4t4 CEO Bill Bruno.

Celebrus FDP can be installed in a pre-existent controlled environment and integrated within different fraud management systems via an extensible data model and scorecards.

“The increased threats of fraud to industries like banking, retailers and entertainment combined with the evolution of digital commerce has made it important now more than ever for businesses to protect their consumers and detect anomalous activity in real-time,” Bruno concluded.

BioCatch unveils mule account detection tool

BioCatch has launched a dedicated, anti-fraud solution to provide protection against money mules, to complement its behavioral biometrics.

Money mules are individuals enabling criminals to cash out at the end of the money laundering process.

According to BioCatch CEO, Gadi Mazor, the issue of mule account detection is complex because there are many different scenarios to consider.

“A financial institution could be dealing with a criminal using a stolen or synthetic identity to open a new account for money mule purposes or taking over the trusted account of an unwitting victim to launder stolen funds,” Mazor explained.

BioCatch Mule Account Detection counters these issues by applying machine learning risk models to look for unique behaviors associated with multiple fraud scenarios indicative of mule activity. It reportedly does so both at the account opening and the point of payment.

BioCatch will officially present the new solution at a free online webinar on December 1.

