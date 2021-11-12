Emergency response biometrics: HID Global fingerprint reader, ERinfo face tool launched

HID Global has released a new plug and play fingerprint biometrics reader for law enforcement while ERinfo has devised a system for people to upload their medical history, which can be accessed via facial recognition.

The HID Nomad 30 Pocket Reader is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and comes with the protective uniVERSE case designed by OtterBox for the first responder solution.

The biometric scanner features a Thin Film Transistor (TFT) sensor that enables its small form factor (3.7 inches x 1.7 inches x 0.3 inches or 95 mm x 45 mm x 8.5 mm) as well as capacitive sensing to allow fingerprint capture in direct sunlight.

The sensor is covered by a layer of glass with IP65 rating for extra durability, and its LED landing lights and haptic feedback are designed to provide efficient user guidance.

The HID Nomad 30 Pocket Reader also comes with various connectivity options, and is compatible with Type A, Micro-B, C, and lightning USB types.

In terms of applications, HID Global said the biometric sensor can be utilized to confirm the identity of of individuals that are injured, incapacitated or deceased, as well as those serving time in jails.

The HID Nomad 30 Pocket Reader’s demo kits are available now for department evaluation.

ERinfo unveils new facial recognition tool

Online software company ERinfo has announced the release of a new ‘lifesaving software service’ with facial recognition capabilities.

The tool will enable individuals in the U.S. to upload their medical history information, alongside a face picture via a dedicated online platform.

First responders will then be able to take photos of ERinfo users in case of emergency, and using the software’s face biometrics capabilities, access the individuals’ previously uploaded information in case they are unconscious or unresponsive.

According to ERinfo, the new software was developed to tackle the issue of patients being admitted to emergency rooms without positive identification.

