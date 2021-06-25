HID Global capacitive fingerprint sensor aces biometric PAD test from iBeta

HID Global’s TouchChip TC series of capacitive fingerprint biometric sensors have passed a compliance test for Level 1 presentation attack detection (PAD) from iBeta Quality Assurance.

The test from the independent third-party lab shows conformance to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard for biometric spoof detection, and was passed by HID’s TouchChip TC series with a 0 percent error rate, according to the announcement.

“We design our identity verification solutions to serve as a natural extension to users’ security systems and applications, with a commitment to produce products with outstanding accuracy, reliability and secure access,” says Vito Fabbrizio, managing director of the Biometrics Business Unit within Extended Access Technologies at HID Global. “This Level 1 ISO PAD designation from iBeta confirms the diligence and purposeful security efforts our engineers built into the TouchChip product family to deliver trustworthy authentication across banking, government, healthcare, legal, retail and other industries where fingerprint verification drives efficiencies and prevents fraud.”

HID also says the TouchChip TC family of capacitive fingerprint sensors provide quick and reliable biometric authentication, with durability and a compact design suited to high-traffic environments. The company identifies point-of-sale and multi-user applications running on virtualization platforms like Citrix or VMware as examples of recommended use cases.

TC sensors are used in the EikonTouch TC510 capacitive USB fingerprint biometric reader.

The company says its deep neural network-based PAD technology has now passed five PAD standards compliance tests, all with perfect error rates.

HID Global also recently added robust fingerprint biometrics to its Signo Readers for physical access control.

