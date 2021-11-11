ForgeRock updates passwordless identity cloud offering, welcomes Aculab to Trust Network

ForgeRock has updated its Identity Cloud offering with new features designed to facilitate enterprises’ transition from legacy to passwordless cloud solutions.

The first innovation is called Pass-Through Authentication (PTA), which enables customers who want to move to the cloud to retain their passwords on-site while switching to passwordless for cloud applications.

PTA supports a number of identity stores, including Active Directory, LDAP, SQL, and flat files.

The second feature released by ForgeRock is Just-in-Time Migration, a technology that enables companies to migrate to the ForgeRock Identity Cloud without forcing their customers to change their passwords.

Just-in-Time Migration also supports gradual migration of users by department, location, or other factors to enable a phased approach to the cloud.

This not only reduces unnecessary risks during migration but also provides the flexibility to keep the passwords on-premises for organizations that have stricter regulatory or other compliance needs.

Aculab joins ForgeRock Trust Network

In an eventful week for ForgeRock, the company has also welcomed voice biometrics provider Aculab to its Trust Network.

The partnership will see the integration of the VoiSentry platform within the ForgeRock ecosystem, thus enabling users to verify themselves using voice recognition.

“Aculab makes it easy for ForgeRock customers to deploy active voice biometrics to any app or service protected with the ForgeRock Identity Platform,” explained Ben Goodman, ForgeRock SVP of Global Business and Corporate Development.

VoiSentry uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide secure authentication.

The company has recently achieved compliance with STIR/SHAKEN protocols, meaning it can effectively tackle the spoofing of caller IDs and associated spam and robocalls.

ForgeRock also reported its Q3 2021 financial results this week.

