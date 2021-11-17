Idemia I&S NA, Aware win biometrics contracts with US law enforcement agencies

Idemia Identity and Security North America has won a six year contract with two one-year extension options for biometric enrollment services with the U.S. State of Indiana.

The contract includes fingerprint biometric data capturing and the back-end system to process the prints, along with support. The technology and support will be provided to Indiana State Police and other agencies. Idemia has provided biometrics enrollment services to more than 370 Indiana state and county agencies since it began a relationship with the state in 2009.

The appointment registration system, livescan solution, and backend biometric solution provided by Idemia will all be upgraded under the new contract.

“We value our long-term partners in the state of Indiana and are excited to apply our know-how and our technology for another six years and beyond,” comments Idemia I&S North America VP of State and Local Enrollment Services Casey Mayfield. “In partnering with Idemia I&S North America, Indiana sees more seamless operations that yield quicker turnaround times and tighter security across operations statewide thanks to our accurate and secure solutions.”

Idemia also deployed tablets under its IdentoGO brand to U.S. DMVs earlier this year.

AwareABIS selected by Georgia sheriff’s office

The sheriff’s office of Thomas County, Georgia has selected Aware to provide its automated biometric identification system (ABIS) for forensic biometric searches.

AwareABIS can be used for ten-print, palm print, latent print, and mug shot face biometric searches, and provides advanced forensic search, analysis and reporting capabilities, the company says. The software also features a configurable architecture capability to enable data exchanges with other law enforcement systems.

Thomas County law enforcement can now obtain potential biometric matches locally within minutes, according to the announcement, to improve community safety by apprehending criminals more quickly.

“We are thrilled to have AwareABIS at our disposal,” says John Sellers, Thomas County’s lieutenant of forensics. “Getting a fingerprint match is time sensitive and now we’re able to get results within minutes. Having these fingerprint tools is extremely beneficial in keeping our citizens safe.”

Aware says its forensic software is also quick and easy to install, provides an examiner-focussed user interface, and can easily accommodate new biometric modalities, like face or voice.

“There has long been a need for a new ABIS product in the market and we are happy to provide one to Thomas County,” says Robert Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware. “With AwareABIS, Thomas County now has a biometric identification system that enables them to best manage and optimize their booking and forensic processes. They are not locked into expensive, long-term contracts and, of course, they benefit from the better control of their data and their workflows that AwareABIS provides.”

