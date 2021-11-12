Integration of blockchain and biometrics to redefine digital identity by 2030: report

Behavioral biometrics, digital government, ecommerce, banking and airport security could see some of the biggest and most notable changes over the next decade as developments in artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and biometrics enable the creation of global solutions for digital ID, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan.

‘Global Digital Identity Solutions Growth Opportunities’ outlines how the rollout of digital identity credentials will impact all sectors, such as by improving the efficiency of government welfare programs and benefits for ecommerce brought by increased transaction security. The changes will be empowered by portable biometric readers and kiosks for digital identity management.

“National identification programs are gaining prominence as countries are striving to establish a unified database of robust, unique identity documents of citizens for ease of governance,” says Aravind Srimoolanathan, senior research analyst for ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

“By 2030, advancements in blockchain technology will lead to its integration with biometrics, resulting in the establishment of a single-token digital identity for individuals.”

Identity theft growth and security threats will help fuel growth in technologies that will protect individuals and organisations. “As hackers adopt refined technologies to disrupt and bypass security systems, as a result of their flexibility and high security, multi-modal biometrics-powered identity systems are expected to become crucial means to enhance security across industries,” said Srimoolanathan.

The report examines themes such as geopolitical pressures affecting migration, international programs such as the World Bank’s ID4D initiative, as well as industry areas such as Identity-as-a-Service, airport security and the use of blockchain for traveler identity management.

