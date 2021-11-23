Leaders appointed to support continued biometrics growth by Idemia, Aculab and authID.ai

Idemia has a pair of new executive vice presidents, one to help it bring the payment technologies of the future to market, and one to support its provision of biometrics and artificial intelligence to governments and private organizations for public safety.

Julia Shoonenberg has been appointed as EVP for Financial Institution activities, and Matt Cole has been named executive vice president in charge of Public Security and Identity.

Shoonenberg has worked with Idemia for more than two decades, working in the Financial Institutions and Mobile Operators business units. She will also join Idemia’s Executive Committee.

Cole spent 17 years with Cubic prior to joining Idemia in 2020, running Cubic’s Asia Pacific business and then its Strategy and Business Development department. He will continue to serve on the Executive Committee.

“Over the past two years, Julia has been key in driving our business in the Middle East and Africa region,” comments Idemia President and CEO Pierre Barrial. “I’m also delighted Matt is coming on board as head of Idemia Public Security and Identity. I have worked closely with him for the past intensive two years during which he managed to lead the Secure Enterprise Transactions division to impressive results thanks to his strategic vision and leadership talent.”

Aculab expands US sales team

Aculab has expanded its executive leadership team by adding Brien Jones-Lantzy and Brody Bryant to its U.S. sales staff.

Jones-Lantzy brings more than 20 years of experience with leading telecommunications companies, including as head of Business Development and Strategic Carrier Partnerships at Infobip. He is now director of Strategy and Growth in the Americas for Aculab.

Bryant has been appointed VP of Sales, Americas Region, and will focus on continuing the growth of Aculab’s voice biometrics in Latin America, according to the announcement. He has more than 20 years of experience in technology sales, and most recently served as LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group’s senior account executive.

authID announces new hires and promotions

AuthID.ai has unveiled a series of hires intended to support a new phase of growth for the company’s passwordless biometric authentication across various industries and geographies.

Christabel Bugla has been appointed VP of Customer Success, a similar role the one he recently held at Prove, following stints at Socure and Jumio, while Brittney Liburd is authID.ai’s new senior product marketing manager, bringing more than a decade of experience in marketing for global identity authentication, network security and data and analytics providers.

Grace de Fries will take the role of SVP of Communications and Investor Relations, moving over from the chief of staff position, and Max Umarov has been promoted to VP of Solution Engineering.

AuthID.ai Founder and Chief Solutions Architect Tom Szoke has been named Founder Emeritus.

“To realize our vision of transforming identity authentication, we want to first foster an inclusive, winning culture,” says Tom Thimot, CEO of authID.ai. “To that end, our leadership team has recruited exceptionally qualified talent in key positions to deliver products based on ethical AI that better serve the marketplace and broader society. I am proud of the global cohort of experts we have built, and I look forward to collaborating with each of them to give our customers a more convenient and secure path to identity verification.”

