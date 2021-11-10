Mastercard partners on Brazilian student digital ID to support remote exams

Mastercard has launched a digital identity partnership to secure the legitimacy of academic examination results in Brazil.

The partnership between Mastercard, Amigo Edu and idwall allows students to simply and securely prove their identity when taking virtual exams, according to the announcement, minimizing the risk of cheating. Students will use idwall’s Meu ID app to create a verified digital identity, which can then be used with Amigo Edu’s platform and across their academic life, as well as beyond it for access to services like opening a bank account.

Mastercard provides the flexible API-based integration to connect to its ID network and share verified identity credentials.

“Even as the world has gone digital, proving who we are is often still an analog process. It shouldn’t have to be that way,” states Ajay Bhalla, president for Cyber and Intelligence at Mastercard. “With digital identity, consumers can unlock new and enhanced experiences as they interact with businesses, service providers and their communities – making it safer and more efficient to shop online, open a bank account, file taxes or book travel.”

The announcement suggests that digital identity will make it easier for educational institutions to operate remote and hybrid learning environments, and facilitate learning in changing circumstances. Digital ID can also reduce administrative processes and improve cybersecurity in the sector.

“With this partnership, we accelerate our ambition to create a global digital identity for Latin America. This will create a new way for companies to implement digital identity and provide more privacy and security for users’ personal identity data. We look forward to expanding our app into different services as we aim to continuously build, through technology, a trustful and more inclusive society for everyone”, said Lincoln Ando, CEO of idwall.

Idwall joined in the flurry of multi-million dollar investments in the digital identity space earlier this year, picking up $38 million to expand its team and market reach.

Mastercard’s digital identity initiatives also include a major inclusive identity project in Africa.

