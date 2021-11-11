New partnerships, face and iris biometric payment systems for PopID and PayEye

PopID has entered a new partnership with SoftBank’s subsidiary Japan Computer Vision (JCV) and Wendy’s First Kitchen (WFK) in Japan, as Poland’s PayEye presents new tech in Dubai ahead of a pilot, in a pair of advances for biometric payments.

As part of the PopID-JCV collaboration, PopID’s face-recognition-based ordering and payment system PopPay will be deployed in two WFK locations in Tokyo.

Thanks to the biometric payment system, customers will be able to complete transactions using their faces, after linking their identity to a credit card or First Kitchen prepaid card.

“Hundreds of brands now accept PopPay in the United States, and we have witnessed exponential growth in consumer usage,” said JCV CEO Andrew Schwabecher.

“We have worked closely with the PopID engineering team to customize the platform for the Japanese market, and we expect businesses and consumers in Japan to embrace PopPay as a better way to transact.”

The self-ordering kiosks that will authenticate customers via facial recognition were reportedly manufactured by Planet, a Japan-based firm specializing in information technology services.

Moving forward, PopID and JCV said they intend to bring the PopPay platform to additional restaurants and retail businesses in Japan.

“Multinational financial institutions believe that face pay is likely to become a global standard because it is the most effective way to prevent payment fraud,” explained PopID CEO John Miller.

“Outside of the U.S. market, we will create open loop platforms for banks, wallets, and other payment companies to enable consumers to link any payment system to their faces to spend against.”

PayEye brings iris recognition to Dubai

Wrocław-based start-up PayEye has presented its eyePOS 2.0 iris biometric payment solution at the GITEX Technology Week event in Dubai.

The move is reportedly part of a four-fold strategy that also includes co-financing, internal funding, and support from the ‘Go to Brand’ project of the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development.

“[Participating in the GITEX event] makes us very happy, more so because payments of the future are biometric ones, which in the coming years will become as natural and as common as contactless is today,” said PayEye Board Member Daniel Jarząb.

“Biometrics is the next step in their development, the next and the last, which will be developed over many years to come.”

PayEye confirmed the company is planning a pilot project in UAE emirates, and will also start a new campaign in Wrocław, in which it will deploy its eyePOS 2.0 terminals.

Article Topics

biometrics | Dubai | facial recognition | fraud prevention | iris recognition | Japan | PayEye | payments | PopID | secure transactions