Acuant face biometrics, document authentication listed to US government marketplace

Three solutions FedRAMP-approved

The U.S. Federal Government is planning to upgrade its overall security posture, and Acuant’s biometric authentication and recognition technologies have been approved and released to the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace to help in those efforts.

Acuant AssureID identity document authentication, Ozone PKI authentication for biometric passports, and Facial Recognition System (COFRS) with presentation attack detection have all achieved FedRAMP Moderate Provisional-Authority To Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board.

The company notes the federal government’s increased need for secure and user-friendly digital identity capabilities due to the pandemic and an associated increase in fraud.

The approval of Acuant’s SaaS technology, following vetting by the CIOs of the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the General Services Administration, confirms that it meets the security and privacy requirements for government-wide use.

“This achievement exemplifies the level of excellence that Acuant strives for in all we do,” comments Acuant President and CEO Yossi Zekri. “Working with the government sector for many years, we understand what it truly means to be security and privacy-minded. Achieving FedRAMP Authorization for cloud-based identity proofing is another validation we are leading in the market. We look forward to expanding our services with this sector to provide updated, safer and more trusted transactions.”

The GSA’s Login.gov program currently uses COFRS for biometric identity proofing to help deliver disaster relief, retirement and citizen benefits. Acuant is also a partner to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, vetting its contractors and visitors with COFRS.

Acuant was acquired by GBG in one of the digital identity space’s largest-ever deals just weeks ago.

