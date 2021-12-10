Biometrics researcher Anil Jain honored in Hong Kong

Michigan State University professor Anil Jain has recently received an honorary doctorate of engineering from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) for his research leadership and efforts in the field of biometrics.

Specifically, Jain was recognized for seminal research in pattern recognition, machine learning, and computer vision that “have helped bring biometric systems into everyday use on phones and laptops, and at border control points, among many other applications,” according to the text of the presentation included in the announcement.

“Dr. Jain’s groundbreaking contributions to the field of biometrics are indeed indelible,” comments MSU Provost Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D.

The recognition by HKUST follows the Mark Everingham Award given to Jain by the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV) in 2019.

“He not only has been responsible for numerous discoveries over his career, but he has also educated a generation of scholars who themselves are making an impact in this important field,” says Leo Kempel, dean of the MSU College of Engineering.

“Given the connectivity of our modern society, authentication of identity has never been more important,” Kempel adds.

Despite his decorated career and achievements, Jain’s efforts have been criticized in the past for connections with China.

