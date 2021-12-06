Digital health pass biometrics deployed by NEC in Japan, Clear in US

Two separate initiatives using biometrics and digital ID technologies to facilitate the adoption of COVID-inspired digital health passes have been unveiled by NEC Corporation and Clear.

The NEC version, deployed by the biometric technology giant in Japan, was spotted by Kyodo, and will see the creation of a nationwide face recognition system that will eliminate the need for smartphone applications or documents.

Designed to alleviate congestion and reduce labor costs, the NEC system will be deployed at tourist sites and event venues.

It will allow individuals to register their vaccination history, then take a photo of their face to be utilized for authentication each time they wish to access a venue.

Since it utilizes NEC’s facial recognition capabilities, the new biometric solution can authenticate users with high precision, even if they are wearing a face mask, the company says.

NEC confirmed it has already tested the technology in areas near Mount Fuji last month, with initial results suggesting it could cut processing times to one-tenth and the number of required staff to one-seventh.

Clear partners with Hackensack Meridian Health

Biometric identity and access company Clear has partnered with Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest health network, on a digital health pass project.

Patients vaccinated at Hackensack Meridian Health will be able to now use the Clear app and digital vaccine card feature.

The new digital ID will replace individuals’ paper cards with a fully digital version, making it easier for them to return to everyday activities.

“Providing a digital version of paper vaccination cards is not only convenient for patients, but it makes sense,” comments Kash Patel, chief information and digital engagement officer at Hackensack Meridian Health.

“We look forward to enabling patients to access this user-friendly app so they can access a digital vaccine card whenever and wherever they want.”

The partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health comes weeks after Clear reported a 20 percent increase in biometrics service sales for Q3 2021.

