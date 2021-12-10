EyeLock, BioCatch appoint executives for next growth phases

EyeLock has appointed Allen Ibaugh as its new president, with Voxx CEO Pat Lavelle also taking on the iris biometrics provider’s chief executive role as it seeks sustained growth. Former President Jeff Carter has left the company to pursue other opportunities, according to the announcement.

Allen’s last role was as CEO of GalvanEyes Biometric Partners, which recently became a distributor of EyeLock biometrics. He has also previously served as CEO of Data Transfer Solutions prior to its sale to Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin. Allen also brings experience in the defense and professional services consulting fields, and has worked closely with security, authentication and database companies, according to the announcement.

BioCatch appoints CPO

BioCatch has appointed Gili Brudno as its chief people officer to help increase the company’s global footprint and expand its behavioral biometrics into new market verticals.

Brudno has experience as a human resources leader for large-scale organizations, including recently as a VP at SAP. With BioCatch she will be responsible for the design and implementation of the company’s HR processes including succession planning, employee engagement and retention, performance management, talent acquisition and development, and compensation.

BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor says the company is embarking on an ambitious growth plan, and that Brudno “will play a pivotal role in attracting and retaining our top talent.”

Elsewhere in the biometrics market, former Amazon One Director of Business, Product and Technology Lara Rogers has joined Flexe, a provider of technology for warehouse modernization, as its new senior vice president and general manager.

