FacePhi adopts four-day work week amid biometrics innovation drive

From 2022, staff of FacePhi will have to work for only four days a week in a move which the company says is intended in part to help pursue innovation in its identity verification, digital onboarding and biometric authentication solutions.

According to an announcement on the company’s website, the decision is also part of efforts to create a balance between family and work life, and to provide staff with a cutting-edge work experience.

FacePhi is also tapping inspiration from countries such as Japan where some companies implemented the four-day work week system and witnessed productivity improvements of up to 40 percent.

FacePhi President and CEO Javier Mira says the change is part of the company’s obligation to innovate. “As a technology company, we have the obligation to innovate and offer the best and safest solutions to our clients, which is why we consider it necessary to provide this same innovation and quality for our workers. The Covid-19 pandemic made us implement measures that are still in force, such as working from home, and the good results from this show that flexibility is not synonymous with lower performance, but rather that the trust placed in our employees has been reciprocated.”

“For FacePhi, our team is the core of the entire business,” says FacePhi People and Culture Director Magdalena Beltrá. “That is why we are sure that, with the implementation of this reduction in the working week, beyond increasing performance, and therefore productivity and business, we will be able to retain our current employees and attract new talent to help reinforce our international expansion.”

The launch of the new work week format makes FacePhi eligible for participation in a Valencian regional government project which offers financial support to some companies undertaking the four-day work week experience.

FacePhi to supply face biometrics for digital travel, finance

Meanwhile, FacePhi has reached a deal with digital transformation company NewThink to integrate biometrics with digital solutions for businesses in the travel, transport and financial services sectors.

The deal enables NewThink to offer enhanced services to existing customers, as well as offer more capabilities to win new ones. It also gives FacePhi ready access to NewThink’s portfolio of travel and financial services customers.

“For FacePhi, this collaboration with NewThink, a company with extensive knowledge of biometrics and extensive experience in the incorporation of this type of solutions, is an important opportunity for our technology to be incorporated within the extensive portfolio of customers that NewThink has; while allowing us to strengthen our positioning at the national level in industries such as travel and transport and finance, among others,” states Jorge Sanz, CRO of FacePhi.

“NewThink is proud to work with the most advanced technology for the verification of user identity and thus contribute to boosting the digitization process in different business sectors,” comments José Vicente Hernández, co-founder and CEO of NewThink.

FacePhi recently made an entry into the Chilean market with a Cencosud Scotiabank deal.

