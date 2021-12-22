ID.me partners with Cvent on digital ID for event health and safety

ID.me has entered a new collaboration with Cvent to develop digital ID solutions aimed at enhancing events’ health and safety measures.

The digital health pass partnership will see the integration of ID.me’s technology for vaccination, testing and digital identity verification within the Cvent Health Check application for the hospitality industry.

This will enable event hosts to set specific parameters around attendees’ proof-of-vaccination, testing status, and/or health screening in a reportedly privacy-compliant manner.

The companies say that no user information is passed between ID.me and Cvent, or accessed by venues, which will only have access to the health ‘status’ of attendees in terms of whether they meet the requested health criteria or not.

“As health and safety remain top priorities for event planners and attendees alike, reliable and secure solutions like health or vaccine verifications are critical,” says Cvent Chief Marketing Officer Patrick Smith.

“We’re pleased to combine ID.me’s proven technology and strong commitment to user data privacy with our event marketing and management platform to enable a more customer- and safety-centered approach for in-person event experiences.”

Upon verification of health or vaccination statuses, attendees will then be able to access events’ facilities.

The ID.me secure digital identity network, upon which the Cvent Health Check app is based, has been reportedly recognized by ten federal agencies and more than 500 brands.

“As the industry works to return to normal, we believe our partnership will bring greater confidence to attendees, encourage higher in-person attendance, and reduce the stress and burden on event hosts,” explains Mark Lockwood, general manager of Commercial Sector for ID.me. “We could not be more thrilled to partner with Cvent.”

The announcement of the partnership between the companies comes weeks after ID.me has confirmed the appointment of Erin Teague as the newest member of its board of directors.

Article Topics

digital ID | document verification | health passes | hospitality | ID.me | identity verification | privacy