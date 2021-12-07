TBS, dormakaba partner to target biometric physical access control adoption

Precise collaborating on proptech

TBS AG announced it has expanded its partnership with dormakaba, a provider of security and access solutions. The two companies, which have a decade-long track record of collaboration, have signed a global commercial partnership as both companies seek to expand sales of biometric-based access control systems to customers.

The initial result of the partnership is integration of Touchless Biometric Systems’ (TBS) portfolio of biometrics readers with dormakaba’s modular access management platforms.

The companies pointed to success across dozens of projects in healthcare, banking, and other critical infrastructure premises as indication that customers can expect successful implementation across complex projects.

“We have made a lot of learnings over dozens of projects in key industries where security comes first. Those valuable experiences allow us to now offer seamless integration with several dormakaba platforms – including Exos” says Alex Zarrabi, CEO at TBS in a prepared statement.

Jörg Becker, senior business development manager for Electronic Access and Data Systems at dormakaba, said that customers will see the two companies offer design, testing, deployment, and support that is seamlessly integrated across the combined access control solution.

TBS noted that the two partners successfully secured the European research laboratories of Celgene. Celgene is a global pharmaceutical and high-tech company whose security requirements would necessitate the use of biometrics rather than ID cards or keys. The companies installed a system that combined dormakaba’s software with touchless biometrics readers from TBS.

Among other successful projects, dormakaba has provided biometric integration for the facial recognition boarding process at Heathrow airport.

Precise, Compare-IT collaborate bring biometrics to Smart Energy

Compare-IT, a provider of proptech systems for building automation, announced it would collaborate with Precise Biometrics to integrate Compare-IT’s software platform and the Precise YOUNiQ, which combines facial recognition with access control systems.

“Considering our respective solutions, we now have the opportunity to support real estate companies with a sustainable way of saving energy, and thereby reduce their costs,” states Henrik Jarl, CEO of Compare-IT, in a prepared statement.

The new partnership follows a pair of deals Precise announced in October to supply its YOUNiQ access control platform to customers, touting the ability to integrate flexible access permissions to different zones and face biometrics capabilities.

