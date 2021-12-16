Thailand, Finland invest $94M amid digital ID funding, partnership flurry

A number of governmental projects around the world have announced new funding or partnerships, with the Thailand Digital Government Development Plan allocating 2.4 billion extra baht (roughly US$71.77 million) for 2022, and Singapore finalizing negotiations with South Korea on a digital economy agreement. Also, Business Finland invested €20 million ($22.52 million) in a five-year digital ID initiative led by TietoEVRY, and the Australian government announced its Digital Identity System has reached a milestone of more than six million Australians using myGovID to access online services.

Thailand increases digital ID investment

The Thai Government will use the funds earmarked to continue the implementation of six key projects in the digital ID space, reports the Bangkok Post.

These include the One Identification Program, particularly aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a welfare platform, and a digital transcripts initiative.

The remaining three projects will focus on data development for the agricultural sector, a legal portal to enhance public participation and complaints procedures, and health and medical services.

According to the Bangkok Post, the 2.4 billion baht budget represents a 20 percent increase on the budget for fiscal 2021, showing a growing interest in digital ID initiatives around the country.

Singapore partners with South Korea on digital economy

The collaboration between the nations will focus on cross-border online payments, data flows, cryptography, and artificial intelligence, ZDNet reports, and includes mutual recognition and interoperability of their digital ID schemes.

While the deal represents the first Asian market to join Singapore’s Digital Economy Agreement, the project has already found fertile soil in the UK, Australia, Chile, and New Zealand.

The agreement limits the sharing of data localization between countries for specific purposes, thus facilitating secured data transfers between organizations in both nations.

It also aims to strengthen bilateral collaboration in emerging segments, including personal data protection, online payments, and source code security, as well as introducing new cross-border opportunities in AI innovation.

Business Finland invests in TietoEVRY’s digital ID

The fresh funds will go towards a five-year ecosystem-based initiative focusing on building trust-based digital services.

The project will enable the exploration of new business opportunities for data platforms and development of the data-driven society, as well as accelerate the transition to cloud services.

According to TietoEVRY, the project is expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the technology sector, particularly in the social, health, welfare, finance, and energy sectors.

“This project will allow Finland to stand out internationally as an example in providing safe, easy-to-use, and reliable digital services for the citizens,” comments TietoEVRY CEO, Kimmo Alkio.

TietoEVRY began a partnership with Zwipe on biometric payments late last year.

Australia reaches 6M account milestone

More than 6 million accounts, including 1.3 million businesses, have been registered with myGovID digital identity in Australia, according to a government announcement.

Providing access to over 80 online government services, the myGovID digital identity enables individuals to prove who they are online without revealing sensitive information.

The Digital Identity System has been developed with strict measures so Australians can trust that their details are securely encrypted and are protected by privacy protocols.

“This is about going digital-first, and we’re making sure the system is built around Australians’ needs from the very start,” explains Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy, Jane Hume.

Since 1 November 2021, eligible company directors have been able to use their myGovID to apply for their director identification number, and over 185,000 directors have already applied for a director ID, 95 percent of whom did so online using their myGovID.

“Secure, easy to use, and trusted identification is key to the growth of the digital economy. As more and more activity is online and digital, security and ease is vital. Government must keep pace,” Hume concludes.

