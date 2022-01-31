Border Management & Technologies Summit Middle East 2022

March 14 – 16, 2022

Dubai, UAE

IBMATA are pleased to announce our inaugural Border Management & Technologies Summit Middle East conference and exhibition which will take place in Dubai on the 14th – 16th March 2022.

This international event will bring together leading government officials from across the Middle East, Europe and North America to discuss the latest developments being made to the region’s borders.

The event will focus on a number of key border issues and developments such as biometrics and seamless traveler programs. Dubai is one of the leading nations who have created a seamless traveler experience for passengers arriving and departing DXB airport. There will also be discussions on the plans of an integrated border management solution for Dubai. With many borders now cautious of health protocols the event will look at how borders are becoming digital and how this is being implemented.

As we aim to give a full perspective of border management systems, we will also have a session dedicated to customs facilitation where once again Dubai are one of the leading nations with the latest technologies and solutions to create ease of shipping goods in and out of Dubai Port to the rest of the world.

The Middle East is also a region that experiences organized cross-border crimes such as smuggling of goods and humans. Our event will hear from regional NGOs and border agencies who are working on enforcement and tracking the organized crime routes.

To be part of our inaugural Border Management & Technologies Summit Middle East conference and exhibition in Dubai on the 14th–16th March 2022 either as a speaker, sponsor, exhibitor or attendee please contact us at info@ibmata.org

Article Topics

airports | biometrics | border management | conferences | Dubai | IBMATA | travel and tourism