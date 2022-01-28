Daon’s VeriFLY chosen by cruise line for biometrics-backed digital health pass pilot

As the hospitality and tourism industry continues to adapt to the ever-changing demands of the COVID pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines selected the biometric VeriFLY digital health wallet from Daon in a pilot program for passengers.

A statement from Daon says Carnival allows for VeriFLY to be used by guests to board the Mardi Gras ship at Port Canaveral, Florida following identity authentication with their face biometrics. Guests can now upload flight information, and proof of vaccination and testing information on the VeriFLY mobile app so their status can be verified before sailing. The app verifies that the user’s test results match the destination’s requirements and displays a pass or fail message. Daon says VeriFLY accelerates the check-in and documentation verification process at airports as well, and will provide reminders when a travel window is coming to a close.

Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon, says, “Carnival has long been recognized as a leader in leisure travel, providing their guests with an outstanding vacation experience. Daon is pleased to be able to assist Carnival with our VeriFLY digital wallet so that they can continue to provide a seamless travel journey for their guests.”

“We are committed to using technology to enhance the guest experience and are very pleased with the initial results from the VeriFLY pilot,” says Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The faster we can make the terminal check-in process, the faster our guests can get to the fun on board.”

Earlier this month, Daon announced that Tradewinds Aviation was the latest airliner to adopt VeriFLY. The biometrics software company has recently expanded its business to American Airlines and the government of Chile as well.

