Executive appointments reflect sharpening focus for biometrics providers

Biometrics providers Zwipe, Rank One Computing, Alcatraz AI, ValidSoft, Transmit Security, Ondato, and ID.me announced new hires at various executive and workforce level across January 2022.

New CFO for Zwipe

Zwipe has named Danielle Glenn as its CFO and head of investor relations to aid in the company’s next phase of international commercialization, as it seeks a high-volume deployment of its payment and access control biometric cards.

Glenn moves from her role as CFO of Arctic Bioscience, where she also managed investor relations, and has a background as a global macro hedge fund manager and chief investment officer at Goldman Sachs, Caxton Associates, and Bywater Capital.

Glenn comments, “I am impressed by the innovation Zwipe is demonstrating in the fintech space, honoured by the confidence management and the Board has placed in me, and excited to help build upon Zwipe’s strong commercial and technological momentum. I very much look forward to joining a Norwegian company with global ambitions and an impressive international team.”

André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe, says, “Zwipe is continually expanding the commercial and strategic opportunities for its unique biometric technology. Danielle’s background as a CFO operating at the intersection of finance, commercial operations, technology and investor relations in fast-growing companies as well as her deep experience from international capital markets will provide us with the financial skill set we need to increase long-term stakeholder value in the coming years.”

Rank One Computing names new special projects VP

Alan Mah joins Rank One Computing as its new vice president for special projects.

Mah, an expert in computer vision and machine learning, has held roles across the U.S. intelligence and national security communities at companies like Lockheed Martin and RAI Government Services. A statement says Mah will work closely with Rank One Computing Co-founder and Chief Scientist Brendan Klare in developing facial recognition and other AI and ML-based computer vision solutions for federal and commercial organizations.

B. Scott Swann, the CEO of Rank One Computing, states, “Adding Alan M. to our team here at Rank One is a major achievement and I’m personally thrilled. I’ve had the pleasure to work closely with Alan in many capacities over my career. His experience and leadership are a rare find. What an awesome addition to Team ROC!”

Alcatraz AI appoints first SVP of sales

Alcatraz AI has tapped Greg Sarrail as its first senior vice president of sales to form new distribution channels and develop strategic relationships for the company’s access control biometrics.

An announcement notes that Sarrail holds 14 years of experience at HID Global, where he held several positions, including vice president of global sales. He is said to be a specialist in developing “strategic partnerships, reseller channels, and OEM [Original Equipment Manufacturer] relationships.”

Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI, says, “Alcatraz AI is ecstatic to welcome Greg to the team. We are confident that Greg’s expertise in managing high-performing global teams and developing strategic partnerships will be instrumental in launching Alcatraz AI into continued success.”

ValidSoft taps new executive, sales and growth hires

ValidSoft selected Joe O’Donnell as its new chief growth officer to propel the company’s expansion and growth efforts.

O’Donnell previously worked in sales for Splunk, Cybereason, Palo Alto Networks and Cisco Systems.

“Joe is a world-class executive, and this appointment signals a critical growth phase for ValidSoft,” says Patrick Carroll, founder, executive chairman and CEO of ValidSoft.

ValidSoft also announced it made “numerous” sales and growth hires recruited from blue chip cybersecurity and call center companies to support its North American expansion plans.

Transmit Security adds marketing head

Transmit Security named Chris Pick as its chief marketing officer to oversee the company’s multinational marketing and to define a “new category in cybersecurity.”

Pick’s most recent role was chief marketing officer at Tanium. His prior experience is said to include a 9-year tenure as the chief marketing officer at Apptio.

“Chris has differentiated experience tackling huge, intractable problems in technology, and his marketing strategies are innovative and impactful to large enterprises,” says Rakesh Loonkar, president of Transmit Security.

Ondato hires fintech specialist and global sales expert

Ondato hired Remco Veenenberg as head of strategic relations and Steve Warner as chief revenue officer.

A statement says Veenenberg joins Ondato from core banking and automation provider, Perfinal Technologies, where he was head of sales and partnerships. His role at Ondato is described as “creating and developing relationships and value chains with partners across fintechs, banks, and ecosystem players” while engaging with international regulatory bodies.

Veenenberg says, “I’m really excited to join Ondato as part of its growth strategy.”

Warner was the head of sales, card issuing, at biometric card-maker TietoEVRY. His responsibility at Ondato is said to be global sales with a focus on the UK, and guiding the company’s new business growth plans.

ID.me hires hundreds to meet seasonal demand

ID.me is hiring 750 video chat agents to match seasonal demand and customer support across unemployment claims, tax season, healthcare, and financial services organizations.

The company has been dealing with fallout from alleged delays and data privacy concerns over its contract with the IRS.

