Face biometrics added to Suprema BioStation for contactless access control

Suprema has revealed the third generation of its biometric access control technology, adding facial recognition for contactless processes to meet changing demand due to COVID-19, at Intersec 2022 in Dubai.

The company showcased the BioStation 3, the latest addition to its brand of biometric security readers. The BioStation 3 updates features for touchless operation, such as faster facial recognition matching speed and lower false acceptance rate (FAR) for masked faces. Previous versions of BioStation provide fingerprint biometrics. Suprema says the BioStation 3 also supports credential options like mobile access cards, QR codes and barcode for additional security.

A 2021 report from Omdia says Suprema has the largest share of the access control market in the world outside of China. Earlier this year, Suprema announced it would focus its business strategy around its BioStar 2 biometric access control platform, facial recognition, and mobile access control at its 2022 Global Partner Summit.

Suprema also added that the BioStation 3 would cut down on plastic waste produced by RFID cards as part of the company’s environmental initiative. The BioStation 3 will allow access with Near Field Communication technology in smartphones or Bluetooth instead of RFID cards, which Suprema says will reduce plastic pollution along with security risks from stolen or missing RFID cards.

“BioStation 3, being the first release in Suprema’s third generation product lineup, is expected to offer an enhanced experience for operators, installers and end-users. Moreover, Suprema will continue to play its duty in environmental protection by minimizing pollution caused by plastic access cards through emphasizing the advantages of using biometric and mobile access solutions,” states Suprema Inc. CEO Hanchul Kim. “Suprema has proudly retained the largest market share of biometrics in access control in Europe, Middle East and Africa region ahead of all other large-scale global security companies. Through this event in Dubai, Suprema will further drive our leading position in the global security market and demonstrate our technical superiority and vision for future business.”

