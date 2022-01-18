Mobai face verification integrated by Keesing for secure identity proofing

A partnership has been announced between Mobai and Keesing Technologies aimed at providing a highly secure and seamless end-to-end identity verification for face-to-face customer onboarding and as well as remote your customer (KYC) processes with selfie biometrics.

According to a joint press release, the partnership means a merger of Keesing’s trusted ID verification system with Mobai’s latest face verification technology to ensure a dependable means of screening customers and onboarding them biometrically both in-person and remotely, thereby enhancing trust and improving the customer experience.

The new service dubbed ‘Keesing AuthentiScan with face verification’ is already available and makes use of Mobai Face Verification that includes liveness detection checks from the company’s Presentation Attack Detection Service.

The deal strengthens AuthentiScan, Keesing’s flagship biometric product suite for automated ID verification with the latest facial verification technology from Mobai.

“Businesses around the world are faced with the need to verify identities – whether digital or document-based – to protect their business and ensure the right person has access to their service,” comments Jan Lindeman, managing director of Keesing Technologies.

“As the user experience in the verification, validation and onboarding process is crucial to the success of a business, we see it as our responsibility to provide them with best-in-class identity verification to prevent fraud in a way that’s user-friendly, secure, and effective for them and their customers, and that’s one of the benefits of teaming up with Mobai.”

Mobai co-founder and CEO Brage Strand says, “We are thrilled with the integration of our face verification technology in the Keesing AuthentiScan product suite and are excited to see how our partnership results in a holistic solution for businesses looking for a highly secure means of ID verification”.

“By introducing face verification as a means of identity proofing, we may also offer support to groups that struggle with more traditional password-based solutions such as elderly,” the CEO adds.

Mobai last month secured €2.8 million in funding to boost its biometric data protection efforts.

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | face biometrics | identity verification | Keesing Technologies | KYC | Mobai | onboarding